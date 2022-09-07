2022 Hurricane Season

Hurricane Earl Expected to Intensify During Push Away From United States

Earl's impacts look to be of little consequence to land but the system may bring tropical storm conditions this week to Bermuda

All eyes are on the Atlantic Ocean and the next hurricane of the 2022 season as it continues its push away from the United States.

Hurricane Earl formed Tuesday night and now has winds of 80 mph while it’s located south of Bermuda, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Earl is expected to intensify considerably as it moves away from the Caribbean.

Earl's impacts look to be of little consequence to land but the system may bring tropical storm conditions this week to Bermuda. A warning was issued for the area. The official forecast keeps the system well east of the island, which is great news, considering it is forecast to be the season's first major hurricane.

Meantime, Danielle is barely holding on to its hurricane status. It's located in the north Atlantic, west of the Azores. Danielle is forecast to weaken as it moves to the east over the coming days.

Forecasters are keeping an eye on a broad area of low pressure in the far eastern Atlantic. This system could be a depression in the next two to three days as it trudges to the west with a 60 percent chance of development over the next five days. A fourth area of interest is a tropical wave, forecast to move off of the coast of Africa soon but there is a low chance of development.

Danielle and Earl formed after  three other named storms formed in the first three months of this year’s season, far below the active seasons of the past several years.

