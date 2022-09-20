Watch Live: See Hurricane Fiona's Latest Track As Tropical Storm Gaston Forms in the Atlantic

Hurricane Fiona continued churn through the Caribbean Tuesday, pummeling the Turks and Caicos Islands and leaving Puerto Rico reeling with flash floods and power outages.

Fiona is now a Category 3 storm with 115 mph maximum sustained winds traveling at 8 mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane is expected to intensify to a Category 4 storm Thursday night as it passes just west of Bermuda and heads up the east coast of the United States.

#Fiona continues to the north and is forecast to slide just to the west of #Bermuda as a cat 4 Thursday night. The Island need to watch closely. We are still looking at possible hurricane conditions for portions of #Canada this weekend. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/XKxOmiVQOM — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) September 20, 2022

The latest forecast models keep the eye of the hurricane off the U.S. mainland before Fiona makes another landfall in Canada and downgrading to depression on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Strom Gaston formed in the Atlantic Tuesday afternoon.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory from the NHC, Gaston had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and traveling swiftly at 17 mph. Forecasters say the tropical storm may impact the Azores and is expected to strengthen, but is not expected the storm to impact the U.S.

Tropical Storm #Gaston Advisory 2: Depression Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Gaston. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 20, 2022