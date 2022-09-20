Hurricane Fiona

Watch Live: See Hurricane Fiona's Latest Track As Tropical Storm Gaston Forms in the Atlantic

Meanwhile, Tropical Strom Gaston formed in the Atlantic Tuesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and traveling swiftly at 17 mph

Hurricane Fiona continued churn through the Caribbean Tuesday, pummeling the Turks and Caicos Islands and leaving Puerto Rico reeling with flash floods and power outages.

Fiona is now a Category 3 storm with 115 mph maximum sustained winds traveling at 8 mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane is expected to intensify to a Category 4 storm Thursday night as it passes just west of Bermuda and heads up the east coast of the United States.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

2022 Hurricane Season

severe weather

Hurricane Fiona Wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico Still Stunned

Hurricane Fiona

Pictures: Hurricane Fiona Floods Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos

Hurricane Fiona

Drone Footage Reveals Extensive Flooding in Puerto Rico

The latest forecast models keep the eye of the hurricane off the U.S. mainland before Fiona makes another landfall in Canada and downgrading to depression on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Strom Gaston formed in the Atlantic Tuesday afternoon.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory from the NHC, Gaston had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and traveling swiftly at 17 mph. Forecasters say the tropical storm may impact the Azores and is expected to strengthen, but is not expected the storm to impact the U.S.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead during the hurricane season. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Hurricane Fionatropical stormhurricane season 2022
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us