Hurricane Ian Joins List of ‘Billion Dollar Disaster' in Recent Years

It will still take some time to understand the full cost of Hurricane Ian, but we know it will be the 15th weather or climate-related "billion-dollar disaster" this year in the United States.

A normal year should have seven in total. Over the last three years, we’ve seen 57 such disasters, nearly three times the historical average. These disasters include droughts, heat waves, wildfires, floods, severe outbreaks and hurricanes.

While we can’t necessarily say that climate change caused these disasters, we can say that most were made much worse because of climate change. The best example is hurricanes, which tend to be the costliest.

When a storm forms, it is much more likely to become a major hurricane because of a warmer planet and warmer oceans. When a major hurricane makes landfall, it will almost certainly be a multi-billion-dollar disaster as was the case with Harvey, Irma, Maria, Michael, Laura, Ida and Ian over the last six seasons.

With less time in between disasters, there are less resources available for all of the folks that need them. This includes power and infrastructure restoration, food and water supplies, donations and insurance payouts. If an area has two billion-dollar disasters in the same year or even years apart, it can be impossible to ever fully come back to normal.