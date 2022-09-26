Hurricane Ian Strengthens As It Nears Cuba on Path Toward Florida's Gulf Coast: Watch Latest Track Live

Hurricane Ian is expected to potentially develop into a major Category 4 storm before making landfall in Florida later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings were issued for parts of Florida as Ian's path shows the storm making landfall along the state's west coast in the coming days. Evacuations along the Gulf Coast were also underway Monday.

Ian is expected to continue strengthening as it moves near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday before emerging over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Hurricane #Ian Advisory 14A: Ian Continues to Intensify. Conditions in Western Cuba to Deteriorate This Evening and Tonight With Significant Wind and Storm Surge Impacts Expected. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 26, 2022

While all of South Florida remains out of the cone of concern, residents should continue to monitor the system over the next few days as the storm's path moves west-northwest.

NBC 6 hurricane expert John Morales says rainfall from Ian will be strong enough to trigger flooding in some South Florida neighborhoods, while storm surge will likely be a threat to portions of the state's west coast.

“A Category 3 or 4 system approaching on a northeast track would drive enormous amounts of Gulf water eastward and produce a storm surge as deep as 10 feet above ground”



My latest 2 to 3 minute read with analysis on #Ian https://t.co/vDOKwpA9ch — John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) September 26, 2022

Flash and urban flooding from rainfall will likely impact the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula through the middle of next week, NHC forecasters said.