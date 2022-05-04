Hurricane Preparedness Week: Prepping Your Home Before the Storm

May 1st through the 7th is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. With the start of hurricane season quickly approaching, now is a great time to get ready.

There is nothing worse than scrambling to get your home ready as a storm approaches. Here’s what you can do to be ready today:

Trim your tree branches and palms around the house. These can be projectiles during a hurricane, so limiting these can go a long way towards limiting the damage to your home or townhome.

Notify the power company if there are trees and branches close to service lines. Most power outages are caused by trees and/or branches falling onto power lines. Limiting these potential hazards can lower your chances of an outage.

Be sure to oil or grease your storm shutters and give them a test drive. Make sure they stay tight as well. This is key if we indeed get an impactful hurricane.

If you use panels, make sure you have all of them along with appropriate screws/fasteners. You don’t want to be scrambling for these items at the last second. The lines at your local hardware store will be epic.

If you don’t use shutters or panels, grab the plywood early. This will be one of the first things to go.

Evaluate items around your house that would need to be secured or stored in the event of a storm. This is a good excuse to clean out the garage to make space for these household items…if it indeed comes to that.

Test your generator. Supplying power to your home in the event of a prolonged power outage is a creature comfort. We can be left with very warm conditions after storm or hurricane. You’ll want your AC to be powered up and ready to go! Not to mention the luxury of fresh food in the fridge.

Stay prepared and safe this season!

