Hurricane Preparedness Week: Setting Up Your Evacuation Plan

May 1st through the 7th is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. With the start of hurricane season kicking off June 1st, now is a good time to get ready.

While we hope the threat of a major hurricane hitting South Florida never materializes, it’s necessary to think about your evacuation plan now - because the last thing you want to do is map it all out as a hurricane approaches.

Here are some things to think about:

What is your risk? Consider your structure’s integrity and location. A structure with all the hurricane-resistant bells and whistles will fare better than a home with deficiencies. Location matters as well. The closer to the coast you are, the more inherent danger exists.

Know your exact location with respect to evacuation zones. This is especially important when you are under an evacuation declaration. Here are the evacuation zones for Miami-Dade and Broward.

Do you have friends or family outside of a reasonable threat area? You could be displaced for weeks in a worst-case scenario.

Is a local shelter an option? These buildings are solid options and well inland from the coast for maximum protection.

Can your pets go where you’re going? Many shelters do not allow pets. You don’t want this to be a last second issue.

Think about the time it takes to prep your home and still have adequate time to evacuate. You may think you have plenty of time to do this last second, but many people will be in your boat and lines to everything will be long.