Hurricane Season 2021

Hurricane Sam Bringing a Rough Surf Weekend to US East Coast

Rough surf is expected along U.S. east coast beaches and Canada's Atlantic provinces by the weekend

By The Associated Press

Beachgoers along the east coast of the United States should beware of life-threatening surf and rip currents this weekend as Hurricane Sam turns northward, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

Forecasters expect the Category 4 hurricane to remain at sea, but with top winds of 130 mph (215 kph), it's already sending dangerous ocean swells to islands hundreds of miles (kilometers) away.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Sam was located about 455 miles (730 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands, traveling northwest at 9 mph (14 kph), the Miami-based hurricane center said.

Hurricane-force winds were extending outward 40 miles (65 kilometers) from its center, with top winds expected to grow to 140 mph (225 kph) in the coming days.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 to Know: MSD Commission Wants to Know Why Isn't Dispatch System Fixed Yet

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Artists Taking Over Billboards Across South Florida for Good Cause

Forecasters said large swells are affecting the Leeward Islands and will spread to portions of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda by Thursday or Friday as the storm curves northward.

Rough surf is expected along U.S. east coast beaches and Canada's Atlantic provinces by the weekend.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Hurricane Season 2021FloridaNational Hurricane Center
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us