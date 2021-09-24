Hurricane Season 2021

Hurricane Sam Forms, Could Become ‘Major' Category 4 Storm This Weekend: NHC

South Florida is not expected to be impacted by the system at this time

The latest hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season formed Friday morning and could become a major Category 4 storm at some point this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center reports Hurricane Sam has winds of 75 miles per hour as it sits just under 1500 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Sam is moving west at 15 m.p.h.

Sam is expected to reach the status of a major hurricane over the weekend as it moves more to the north with winds of up to 130 m.p.h. expected at some point Sunday.

South Florida is not expected to be impacted by the system at this time.

Sam is the 18th named system of the season, topping the average of 14 for an entire year. The seven named hurricanes tied the average for a given season, while the three major hurricanes are on average for an entire season.

