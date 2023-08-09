Hurricane season has been quiet so far, but don't let the silence fool you

As we’ve battled through the oppressive summer heat in South Florida and the Keys, we’ve been able to think a little less about the tropics and more about daily weather in front of us.

The thought of “what’s out there” or “what’s next” has not come into play for quite some time.

The last active storm in the Atlantic Basin concluded July 24th.

Since then, it’s been crickets.

While no one is complaining, we are also wiser than the silence.

There are two points to convey at this juncture of the summer and the season.

First, while seemingly quiet, 2023 has proven slightly-ahead-of schedule in terms of named storms.

With 5 storms in the books, including one of which became a hurricane, these numbers catapulted the early-season stats.

Yet, that may be a little misleading as the season’s only hurricane so far, Don, achieved that distinction by reaching the threshold for only a matter of hours.

Continuing, let this be a reminder that the core of the Atlantic season is still ahead of us.

Climatologically, the uphill climb begins now as we enter the traditionally most active period of the Atlantic hurricane season.

While the lull has been nice, August doesn’t always behave this way.

In El Niño and Neutral-season environments, Florida still can (and will!) tango with tropical cyclones, as seen below.

Of course, Andrew (1992) and Katrina (2005) will always come to mind as noteworthy and impactful August storms. Perhaps Ernesto (2006), which left us holding our breath in South Florida before it met its rapid demise on approach to the Florida Keys, holds some familiarity. But the storms of our past have not come to mind in 2023 as the tropics have remained on break for the last two weeks and counting.

While the tug-of-war continues between atmospheric factors of exceptionally warm sea surface temperatures, bouts of Saharan dust and the hostility of an El Niño environment, we can’t clearly see what will play out in the next several weeks.

Recently, the research team at Colorado State University updated their seasonal forecast to adjust their forecast. This is normal. However, their forecast of 18 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes certainly paints the picture of a very active period ahead.

On Thursday morning, NOAA will do the same, updating their forecast mid-season.

Their numbers, no matter if the adjustment is up or down, should change your outlook for the next few months.

Preparation is key. Always has been, always will be.

For however many steps ahead you are in the preparation process, that’s as many steps ahead (even out-the-door) as you’ll be versus others in the community.

From extra food and supplies to extra cash and prescriptions, the basics are a great springboard for your family in the event a storm comes calling.

The NBC6 hurricane guide is a great resource and can serve as your starting point for being ready each season.

We update it every year and I was happy to be part of that process again this Spring.

Here’s hoping for a non-eventful season.

But if it goes the other way, find some comfort and confidence knowing you’re prepared.