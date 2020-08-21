Hurricane Season in South Florida: Important Phone Numbers and Links to Keep Handy

South Florida counties are prepared with resources, hotlines and evacuation plans in case a storm poses a threat to residents' safety. Below is a list of important phone numbers and websites that can be used to access county services in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe during a tropical storm or hurricane.
Always call 911 in case of a serious injury or immediate danger.
Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
- Check out the county's hurricane preparedness guide and official hurricane website
- Sign up for county alerts here
- Reach the county's Emergency & Evacuation Assistance support line at 305-513-7700
- Reach the county's Fire Rescue Division at 888-772-3207
- Upon activation of the Miami-Dade County Emergency Operations Center, all key service update information will be posted here
- Call 311 for questions regarding county services and information, and to report problems like price gouging, flooding affecting your property or downed traffic signs, signals or street lights
- If you have broken or leaking pipes, call the county's Water and Sewer Department at 305-274-9272
- Submit a Neighborhood Damage Assessment Form here in case of damage after a storm
BROWARD COUNTY
- Check out the county's hurricane preparedness guide and official hurricane website
- Sign up for alerts from the county here
- Reach the county's Department of Emergency Management at 954-831-3900
- Find your nearest fire station's contact information here
- The county's hurricane hotline can be reached at 311 or 954-831-4000
- Special needs shelter applications are available here or by contacting 954-831-3902 to request an application by mail
- Residents who are disabled, frail or have health issues and choose to shelter in place should register in advance with the Vulnerable Population Registry here or by calling 954-831-4000
- Reach the county's Solid Waste and Recycling Services at 954-765-4999
HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS
PALM BEACH COUNTY
- Check out the county's hurricane preparedness guide and official hurricane website
- Sign up for alerts from the county here
- Reach the county's Department of Emergency Management at 561-712-6400
- Reach the county's Fire Rescue Division at 561-616-7000
- Familiarize yourself with the county's four emergency activation levels here
- Residents who need to register for the Special Needs Shelter can do so by contacting 561-712-6400
- If you must evacuate and need assistance in getting yourself to a shelter, reach out to the county's Special Transportation Assistance Program at 561-649-9848
- Reach the county's Solid Waste Authority Services at 561-697-2700, or visit this site for an update on collection services
MONROE COUNTY
- Check out the county's official hurricane website
- Sign up for alerts from the county here
- Reach the county's Department of Emergency Management information hotline at 1-800-955-5504
- Reach the county's Fire Rescue Division at 305-289-6004
- Special needs residents who may need assistance during evacuations and sheltering due to physical and mental disabilities can sign up for the county's Special Needs Registry here, or contact the department at 305-292-4591
- Familiarize yourself with the hurricane shelters available during category 1 and 2 storms here
- Information about reentry stickers to be used to get back into the county after an evacuation can be found here