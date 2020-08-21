Hurricane Season in South Florida: Important Phone Numbers and Links to Keep Handy

South Florida counties are prepared with resources, hotlines and evacuation plans in case a storm poses a threat to residents' safety. Below is a list of important phone numbers and websites that can be used to access county services in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe during a tropical storm or hurricane.

Always call 911 in case of a serious injury or immediate danger.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Check out the county's hurricane preparedness guide and official hurricane website

Sign up for county alerts here

Reach the county's Emergency & Evacuation Assistance support line at 305-513-7700

support line at Reach the county's Fire Rescue Division at 888-772-3207

at Upon activation of the Miami-Dade County Emergency Operations Center, all key service update information will be posted here

Call 311 for questions regarding county services and information, and to report problems like price gouging, flooding affecting your property or downed traffic signs, signals or street lights

If you have broken or leaking pipes, call the county's Water and Sewer Department at 305-274-9272

at 305-274-9272 Submit a Neighborhood Damage Assessment Form here in case of damage after a storm

BROWARD COUNTY

Check out the county's hurricane preparedness guide and official hurricane website

Sign up for alerts from the county here

Reach the county's Department of Emergency Management at 954-831-3900

at Find your nearest fire station 's contact information here

's contact information here The county's hurricane hotline can be reached at 311 or 954-831-4000

can be reached at or Special needs shelter applications are available here or by contacting 954-831-3902 to request an application by mail

to request an application by mail Residents who are disabled, frail or have health issues and choose to shelter in place should register in advance with the Vulnerable Population Registry here or by calling 954-831-4000

Reach the county's Solid Waste and Recycling Services at 954-765-4999

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Check out the county's hurricane preparedness guide and official hurricane website

Sign up for alerts from the county here

Reach the county's Department of Emergency Management at 561-712-6400

at Reach the county's Fire Rescue Division at 561-616-7000

at Familiarize yourself with the county's four emergency activation levels here

Residents who need to register for the Special Needs Shelter can do so by contacting 561-712-6400

can do so by contacting If you must evacuate and need assistance in getting yourself to a shelter, reach out to the county's Special Transportation Assistance Program at 561-649-9848

at Reach the county's Solid Waste Authority Services at 561-697-2700, or visit this site for an update on collection services

MONROE COUNTY