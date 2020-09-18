Hurricane Teddy Churns Toward Bermuda; Not Forecasted to Impact South Florida

Hurricane Teddy is churning in the Atlantic Ocean as it moves toward Bermuda and could reach Category 4 strength, but the system is not expected to impact South Florida and could make landfall in Canada.

The Friday morning advisory has the system with winds of 130 miles per hour while moving to the northwest at 12 mph and sitting over 900 miles southeast of Bermuda.

No watches and warnings have been issued and forecasters expect the storm to start making a turn to the north at sometime in the coming days.

Teddy is expected to make landfall near Nova Scotia, Canada as a Category 2 storm according to a forecasted track from the National Hurricane Center.

Three systems in the Atlantic could developed into named storms, with two located in the northern waters having 20 percent chances in the next five days while one located off the coast of Africa has a 60 percent chance.

Another system that has not left the coast yet has a 20 percent chance of development as well.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 22 formed with winds of 35 mph and is moving to the north-northeast at 6 mph. Forecasters say it is expected to become a tropical storm before turning to the northwest and could make landfall early next week along the coast of Texas and Mexico.