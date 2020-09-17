Hurricane Teddy Expected to Strengthen, Not Forecasted to Impact South Florida

Forecasters believe Hurricane Teddy could strengthen as high as a Category 3 storm while not expected to threaten South Florida at this time.

The system has winds of 105 miles per hour as of Thursday morning while moving northwest at 12 mph sitting over 600 miles from the Lesser Antilles. Teddy is expected to strengthen by Friday morning before making its turn and possibly impacting the Bahamas.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Vicky has winds of 40 mph and is expected to weaken into a tropical depression at some point Thursday and not impact the United States at all.

Two systems could become named storms in the next five days with one in the northern Atlantic Ocean having a 30 percent chance and one off the coast of Africa with a 50 percent chance, which is lower than what forecasters initially said.

A system in the Gulf of Mexico has a 90 percent chance of becoming a named storm in the next five days, but is not expected to threaten South Florida and move away from the United States.