Hurricane watch along part of Florida's Gulf coast as depression likely to become tropical storm

A hurricane watch was in effect for a portion of Florida's Gulf coast Saturday as a tropical depression was expected to become a tropical storm as it neared the state, forecasters said.

Tropical Depression Four's maximum sustained winds increased slightly to 35 mph as the system moved west-northwest about 125 miles south of Key West, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

5 am EDT: Tropical Depression Four expected to strengthen over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Watch issued for a portion of Florida's Gulf Coast. Here are the Key Messages. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for details. pic.twitter.com/iWZd1sOJXh — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 3, 2024

The depression was expected to become a tropical storm later Saturday after moving across western Cuba and over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the NHC said. If it does become a named storm, it will be named Debby.

Forecasters said slow strengthening on Saturday would be followed by a faster rate of strengthening Sunday through Monday, and the system could be near hurricane strength when it reaches the Florida Gulf coast.

The hurricane watch was in effect for Indian Pass to Yankeetown while a tropical storm warning was in effect for the Dry Tortugas, the west coast of the Florida peninsula from south of Yankeetown to East Cape Sable.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for the Florida Keys south of the Channel 5 Bridge.

11 AM Update | The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight. It looks to strengthen over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane watches have expanded in the Big Bend of FL with this update. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/pD9RsocVY2 — Chelsea Ambriz (@ChelseaAmbrizTV) August 3, 2024

Heavy wind, rain and flooding were expected along the system's path, with maximum rainfall totals up to 15 inches possible in some areas, the NHC said.

"This rainfall will likely result in areas of locally considerable flash and urban flooding, with river flooding expected," the NHC said.

Impacts in South Florida

Wind gusts to tropical storm force were occurring over the Florida Keys Saturday morning.

Windy conditions and scattered storms will be the highest impacts in South Florida with higher impacts further north.

The Lower Keys can expect wind to be around 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph and choppy surf. Small craft advisories were in place for dangerous conditions on the water. The waves are expected to be 7 feet or higher. Surge in the Lower Keys and Dry Tortugas could be anywhere from 1-2 feet and mainland Monroe could see up to 3 feet.

Impacts have already started across all of our area though. We’ve had scattered downpours and some breezy conditions from some of the outer squalls. This is to be expected throughout the day Saturday.

This could lead to some flooding concerns in areas that see round after round of rain. A flood watch has been issued for all of South Florida through Sunday evening. Rainfall totals look to be between 2-5 inches with some areas getting up to 8 inches for the weekend. Even higher totals are expected on the western side of Florida.

There is also the possibility that these squalls have a few rotating cells. Isolated tornadoes that are quick moving are also possible. While the threat is low, it’s not zero for these spin ups to occur.