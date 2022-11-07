Hurricane Watch for Part of South Florida Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

Portions of South Florida were placed under a hurricane watch after Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning and was expected to approach the state later in the week.

Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northwest at 9 mph about 500 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Much of South Florida was in the storm's cone of concern Monday.

The hurricane watch was issued for the east coast of Florida from the Volusia/Brevard County line to Hallandale Beach along with Lake Okeechobee, as well as the northwestern Bahamas.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Altamaha Sound to the Volusia/Brevard County line and Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef.

Sub-tropical storm #Nicole is born. Winds are sustained at 45 mph as the system spins 555 miles east of the NW #Bahamas. We could feel impacts this week. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/73TTk5h6by — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) November 7, 2022

The center of Nicole was expected to approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over

those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Nicole is forecast to be at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night while it is moving near or over the northwestern Bahamas., the hurricane center said

A subtropical storm is a non-frontal low-pressure system that has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. They tend to be large and have a larger wind field, extending much further from their centers.

“It’s not out of the question for Nicole to reach hurricane strength, especially given how warm the waters are in the vicinity of the Bahamas," the NHC said. “It should be stressed, however, that no matter Nicole’s ultimate intensity, the storm’s large size will likely cause significant wind, storm surge, and rainfall impacts over a large portion of the northwestern Bahamas, Florida, and the southeastern coast of the United States during much of the upcoming week."

The system is expected to move to the west and potentially bring coastal flooding, tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall for areas from South Florida to the border of Georgia and South Carolina starting Wednesday night. As much as six inches of rain could fall in both Florida and the Bahamas.

Storm surges are expected to be between two and four feet across South Florida.

Large parts of Florida are still reeling from destructive Hurricane Ian, which slammed into the southwestern portion of the state in September 28 as a strong Category 4 hurricane and dumped massive amounts of rain, causing flooding across central Florida.

Nicole is the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which has already seen seven hurricanes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's updated prediction totals for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season call for 14-20 named storms, one below their prediction released in May.

The total number of hurricanes expected remains unchanged at six to ten, but the number of major hurricanes is now expected to be three to five, instead of the earlier prediction of three to six, NOAA said.

NOAA's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season are 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

The hurricane season officially ends on November 30.