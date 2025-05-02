Florida City

Husband dies, wife flown to hospital after Florida City domestic shooting: MDSO

The shots were fired at around 10:14 p.m. in the 19200 block of Southwest 376 Street, the sheriff's office said.

By Briana Trujillo

A man was found dead after a domestic shooting between him and his wife late Thursday, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

At the scene, deputies found the couple suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was flown to a hospital in critical condition. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a gun was found near his body, authorities said.

More details about what led to the shooting were not immediately provided.

The sheriff's office is investigating.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

