Husband Fatally Shoots Wife At Jewish Community Center: Miami-Dade Police

Family members identified the victim as 30-year-old Shandell Harris

Police said the woman's 45-year-old husband, who wasn't identified, was taken into custody and gun was recovered at the scene

A man is in custody after police said he shot and killed his wife while she was attending her child's swimming class at a Jewish community center in Miami-Dade Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the pool area at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center on Northeast 25th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said a 45-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, and officers recovered a firearm.

Cell phone footage showed the man being escorted from the scene in handcuffs. His identity was unknown.

Officials with the JCC said the shooting was the result of a "domestic situation" in a message on their website.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family," the message read. "Thankfully, years of drills and numerous safety protocols ensured the safety of our members, staff, and community."

Security at the JCC is tight, with only one way in and one way out, and identification to get around the facility, but Sunday swimming lessons are open to the public.

Family members were seen outside the center, and identified the victim as 30-year-old Shandell Harris.

They said Harris was at the center for her daughter's swimming lesson when she was shot and killed.

"He followed her, and chased her down and shot her, like an animal, like he was doing hunting," cousin Aaron Batten said.

They described her as a loving mother who'd recently had a falling out with her husband.

“My cousin, she's humble, she's very quiet, she’s a great mother. She didn’t deserve this," said Harris' cousin, Apple. "Everything was for her child and for her marriage, she was a happy person and she didn't deserve this."

Officials confirmed the woman and man were married but did not have children in common.

"Our investigators found out today that yes, there was some type of domestic issues amongst them recently," Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said. "It wasn't our investigation, from what I understand, it was in another jurisdiction."

Police said there were no other injuries, and the child was being cared for by relatives.

No other information was immediately known.

