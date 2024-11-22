Husband of murdered Homestead woman charged in connection with drug trafficking ring

Months after a Homestead woman was carjacked, abducted and murdered in central Florida in what authorities believe was related to a drug trafficking ring, the woman's husband is now facing a money laundering charge.

Miguel Angel Aguasvivas Lizardo, the husband of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, is facing a charge of conspiracy to engage in money laundering in connection with a drug trafficking organization, new court records show.

The 31-year-old Aguasvivas had been driving north from Homestead and stopped at an intersection in Winter Springs in Seminole County back on April 11 when shocking witness video showed her being held at gunpoint and abducted.

Hours after the carjacking, Aguasvivas' body was found inside her burned-out vehicle at a deserted construction area in another Orlando-area county. She had been shot multiple times.

Four suspects have been arrested and accused of carjacking resulting in death, kidnapping, using a firearm during a violent crime and other related charges.

According to federal court documents, Aguasvivas had been traveling to a home in Casselberry to retrieve around $170,000 in illegal drug trafficking proceeds.

The carjacking was organized to get the money back from her, the documents said.

Lizardo hasn't been charged in connection with his wife's death.

According to the court records, the FBI in 2021 investigated a drug trafficking organization and found Lizardo had "acted as a money courier for hundreds of thousands of dollars on multiple occasions."

The organization was trafficking cocaine and laundering the proceeds by purchasing cryptocurrency, the records said.

In 2022, the DEA seized over $273,000 in cash and two firearms from Lizardo's vehicle, records showed.

Earlier this year, the DEA began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization in Colombia and discovered Lizardo and a co-conspirator had arranged "money drops" involving hundreds of thousands of dollars, the records said.

One of those drops was supposed to happen the day of Aguasvivas' killing.

"On April 11, 2024, a money drop was expected for between $160,000.00 to $170,000.00. The drop never occurred," the court records said. "Later it was discovered that the Defendant’s wife traveled to Orlando to pick up the money but was carjacked and brutally murdered."

Less than two months after Aguasvivas' killing, on June 5, a co-conspirator who said he was working with Lizardo was arrested during a traffic stop in which he was found with 10 kilos of cocaine and $190,000 in cash, the court records said.