Husband of Woman Accused of Child Neglect Facing Child Abuse Charges

The husband of a woman who police say left her seven children to fend for themselves is now being accused of abusing his 2-month-old daughter.

Henry Laso, 28, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Friday at his home, police said. He told officers, who wanted to speak with him, that if they tried to take his child, they would have to kill him and his child, the arrest affidavit said.

After three hours of negotiations with Laso, officers arrested him and gave his daughter over to the Department of Children and Families. The child was unharmed.

On Sept. 30, Laso's wife and the child's mother Elidiesneins Perez was also in jail facing seven counts of child neglect for her other seven children. North Miami Beach police officers said the children, ages 4 to 17, have been living alone and Perez had not enrolled them in school.

According to the arrest report, Perez had been staying with Laso and their newborn at another residence. The children told officers they had no food or clean clothes and that they would rather be in foster care.

Laso also has an open case of domestic battery and aggravated battery for a prior incident with his wife's older children. The judge found probable cause for the allegations against Laso and set a $5,000 bond. She also gave him a stay away order from his 2-month-old daughter.

A South Florida mother was arrested and charged with child neglect after police say she left her seven children alone inside a home to fend for themselves. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports.

Meantime, someone started a GoFund Me page for Laso, and Perez bonded out of jail soon after her arrest. For now, all the children are in the care of DCF and both defendants will be facing another judge for their arraignments in about a month.