Miami Gardens

Husband on the run after shooting wife in Miami Gardens: Police

The incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 4400 block of Northwest 185th Street

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot his wife and fled the scene in a Miami Gardens neighborhood Thursday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 4400 block of Northwest 185th Street.

Miami Gardens Police officials said officers responded and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was airlifted to a local hospital, where her condition was unknown.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said the woman had been involved with an argument with her husband, who then shot her. The man fled the scene on a gray moped.

Officials haven't released the identites of the husband or wife. The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us