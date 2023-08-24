Husband on the run after shooting wife in Miami Gardens: Police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot his wife and fled the scene in a Miami Gardens neighborhood Thursday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 4400 block of Northwest 185th Street.

Miami Gardens Police officials said officers responded and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was airlifted to a local hospital, where her condition was unknown.

Police said the woman had been involved with an argument with her husband, who then shot her. The man fled the scene on a gray moped.

Officials haven't released the identites of the husband or wife. The incident remains under investigation.

