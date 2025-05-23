It's an action-packed Memorial Day weekend in South Florida, with a chance to look up and feel the rumble.

The annual Hyundai Air & Sea Show is this weekend, May 24-25, and fans are flocking to Miami Beach for a glimpse at the breathtaking performances.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a show of power, precision and patriotism, the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, among others, will put on a sky-high display of military might.

"It’s just awesome to do what we love and what people think is pretty cool and give back to those who sacrificed," one serviceman said. "You get paid to fly some of the coolest aircrafts in the world, and you get to do it every day, so that’s pretty awesome."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

For Air Force pilot Captain Michael Miller de Leon, this weekend is extra special.

"I actually remember coming to this show as a kid, or a version of the show, Fort Lauderdale Air Show as a child and being amazed at all the aircraft, and it really kind of kickstarted my dream to make it here one day," he said.

Coming from a military family, he said this was always his goal.

"I grew up playing with little airplanes instead of little cars... so it’s always been a dream, and I’m just really blessed to have been able to actually realize that dream now," Miller de Leon said.

The countdown to the free, family fun has started. Public viewing will be available from 1st Street to 10th Street and from 12th Street to 21st Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find a printable map and an FAQ section here.