I-395 Closed Near Downtown Miami After Deadly Late Night Shooting

Police are investigating a late Thursday night shooting that left the driver of one car dead near downtown Miami.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the incident took place around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-395 near Biscayne Boulevard, adding a white Range Rover SUV was shot at multiple times.

The driver of that SUV died at the scene. Police did not release their identity.

Miami Police and FHP investigators have not released any details on the possible driver as I-395 remains closed in both directions due to the investigation.