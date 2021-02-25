I-95 Chase Suspect Faces Judge in Court

A man accused of being the driver in a pursuit on Interstate 95 faced a judge in court Thursday.

Miami-Dade police arrested Joseph Souffrant accusing him of being the driver behind the wheel of a stolen 2009 GMC truck on Wednesday.

Officers tried making a traffic stop when they noticed the stolen truck. But they say Souffrant refused to stop and instead gave chase.

The arrest report says the officers followed Souffrant, who got on I-95 making an unexpected U-turn trying to get away from officers. Souffrant ended up driving southbound on the northbound lanes.

A police vehicle crashed into Souffrant and disabled the stolen pickup truck.

"The stolen vehicle stops running, he barricades himself inside of the car and the officers had to make a forced entry to get him out," a prosecutor in bond court said.

Records show Souffrant is wanted by the Florida Parole Commission. He also had two prior convictions for driving without a license and has a suspended driver's license.

The judge found probable cause during the bond court hearing and set Souffrant's bond at $11,000.