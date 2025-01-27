Alleged shooter claims self-defense after man killed on I-95 in Broward County: BSO

A man got into a physical dispute before he was shot and killed Sunday on Interstate 95 in Broward County, officials said.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said the shots were fired at around 6:13 p.m. on I-95 southbound, north of Oakland Park Boulevard, where a man was found shot several times, including in the neck. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Officials identified the man as 35-year-old Xavier Williams of Miami.
According to detectives, Williams was in a physical altercation with a woman at a Pompano Beach residence before the shooting. The woman left with another man, and at some point on I-95, that man discharged his weapon, striking Williams.
The man remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives, and claimed the shooting was self-defense, BSO said. His identity was not released.
Prosecutors will determine whether charges will be filed against him.
The southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down from Cypress Creek Road to Oakland Park Boulevard for the investigation, but have since reopened. Some drivers were stuck in traffic for several hours.