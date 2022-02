The exit ramp to Northwest 103 Street has been shut down as authorities investigate a shooting that occurred on northbound I-95 early Monday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 103rd Street.

One victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, said FHP.

FHP has no further information at this time. Check back for updates.