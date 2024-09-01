I-95 lanes shut down in NW Miami-Dade

All lanes going south on I-95 near NW 103rd Street in Miami-Dade County were shut down on Sunday afternoon.

Traffic cameras captured the major backups around 1 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the delays were due to a fuel spill on the roadway.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. NBC6 is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check with NBC6 for updates.