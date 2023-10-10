‘I can't handle it': Community shares stories of missing, murdered loved ones in Israel

A mix of sadness and anger lingered heavy Tuesday as person after person told their stories of missing or deceased loved ones in Israel in a vigil in Hallandale Beach.

Shlomo Baruch, an Air Force member of the Israel Defense Forces, was not at the festival where hundreds were slaughtered by Hamas, but three of his friends were.

One was shot but survived. The other two are missing.

"Even the videos where you see all the crazy stuff, I don't watch it, because I can't. I can't handle it," Baruch said.

He was one of the dozens standing in solidarity with Israel Tuesday night at Hallandale Beach city hall.

A man who goes by Ozzie told NBC 6 that his friend was supposed to come to the rally but found out this evening why his friend wasn’t able to attend.

Adar and Itay Berdychivsky

He said his friend’s cousin is a woman seen smiling in a picture now making international headlines -- couple Adar and Itay Berdychivsky.

The Israeli Consul General in Ukraine said the couple, who served in the army, saved the lives of their 10-month-old twins by locking them in a safe room before killing seven Hamas militants.

Sadly, the couple was killed in the process.

In Miami Beach, people of multiple backgrounds and different faiths showed up at the Miami Beach Holocaust Memorial in solidarity with Israel. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports

Meanwhile, in Miami Beach, people of multiple backgrounds and different faiths showed up at the Miami Beach Holocaust Memorial in solidarity with Israel.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation organized the event, where local leaders, clergy and elected officials spoke.

Lihar Forbes, who attended the event, said he has relatives in Israel.

"They're not good," he said. "You can’t be good when you’re seeing this all around you."

Many others who showed up have loved ones still in Israel, like David Shimon.

"Thank God most of my relatives are well, but I have some friends who perished," Shimon said. "I had one family with three beautiful children, two little girls and one boy, mother and father — they perished, murdered."

"I’m still in a state of shock, like most of the community around here," he said.