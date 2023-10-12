‘I constantly cry': Mother searching for answers after son killed in Plantation hit-and-run

A South Florida mother is pleading for answers after she says her son was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Plantation last month.

Tammy Norton-Jeune's son Douglas Freeman Jr. was walking home from work on Sept. 16 when a driver hit him on West Broward Boulevard near State Road 7 in Plantation. Police said the driver fled the scene.

"Why, why hit an innocent person and keep going?” Norton-Jeune said.

Freeman was the oldest of three and a chef. Norton-Jeune described him as a ball of light.

It isn't hard for her to describe her son, but what is hard is knowing she will never see or talk with him again.

"He had so much love and compassion for people, he was a great kid,” Norton-Jeune said. "I constantly cry, it's just so heartbreaking to know that I will never see him again."

Attorney Vincent Duffy with the Law Firm of Stuart H. Share said what they need now is help from people in the community.

"There’s somebody out there with a little bit of information, and with just a little bit of information, things can open up,” Duffy said.

Norton-Jeune said for nearly a month she's had many sleepless nights, but she's remaining hopeful. All she wants is for the driver to do what's right.

"Let me get closure for my son, just turn yourself in,” Norton-Jeune said. “That's all I want."

Norton- Jeune believes her son was hit by a second car but that driver did stay and call 911.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Billy Hamilton with the Plantation Police Department Traffic Homicide Division, Case #2309-000-639, at 954-797-2155 or CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

The family started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.