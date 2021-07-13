“I Couldn't Believe It”: Man Finds Giant Hole in Backyard of Home Near Tampa

A family in one home near Tampa is watching their backyard closer than ever after discovering a massive hole starting to form just feet away.

Paul Ivory told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV he discovered the hole Saturday outside the home in Pasco County near the corner of a fence when he went outside to mow the backyard.

“Oh my God, I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know what… that’s a sinkhole. I’m like how did that happen so fast,” Ivory told the station.

Ivory called Pasco County Emergency Management, who sent local firefighters to the home and told them to keep a close eye on the hole.

County officials painted around the hole and said if it touches the paint, the Ivory family will have to stay somewhere else.

Officials haven’t declared it a sinkhole just yet or determined a cause. Ivory believes downpours from last week’s Tropical Storm Elsa caused the hole to open and hopes the county can find a way to fix it.

“Had I been mowing the grass, I would’ve fell in and got killed by the lawnmower. Thank goodness it happened at night. We don’t want the pets over there,” he said.