Florida

“I Couldn't Believe It”: Man Finds Giant Hole in Backyard of Home Near Tampa

Officials haven’t declared it a sinkhole just yet or determined a cause

By NBC 6

WFLA-TV

A family in one home near Tampa is watching their backyard closer than ever after discovering a massive hole starting to form just feet away.

Paul Ivory told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV he discovered the hole Saturday outside the home in Pasco County near the corner of a fence when he went outside to mow the backyard.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Oh my God, I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know what… that’s a sinkhole. I’m like how did that happen so fast,” Ivory told the station.

Local

coronavirus vaccine 17 hours ago

What to Know About Guillain-Barré Syndrome

tokyo olympics Jul 6

Let the Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NBC 6's Olympics Newsletter

Ivory called Pasco County Emergency Management, who sent local firefighters to the home and told them to keep a close eye on the hole.

County officials painted around the hole and said if it touches the paint, the Ivory family will have to stay somewhere else.

Officials haven’t declared it a sinkhole just yet or determined a cause. Ivory believes downpours from last week’s Tropical Storm Elsa caused the hole to open and hopes the county can find a way to fix it.

“Had I been mowing the grass, I would’ve fell in and got killed by the lawnmower. Thank goodness it happened at night. We don’t want the pets over there,” he said.

This article tagged under:

FloridaPasco Countysinkhole
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us