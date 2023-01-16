‘I Didn't Know If I Was Dead': Man Recalls Getting Hit by Stolen Car on I-95

A South Florida man is thankful to be alive after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a stolen car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade.

Darnell Richardson Jr. was heading home from work on Jan. 6 when he said everything happened fast.

"I didn’t know if I was dead, if I was dying, I got to let somebody know what’s going on,” Richardson said. "Before I knew it, I was—smack—and when I looked, there’s airbags, smoke around me, and I was into the guard rail, four lanes over from where I was originally."

The Florida Highway Patrol said a man driving a silver Camaro crashed into a gray Honda and then Richardson's car, a black Chevy SUV, southbound on I-95 near Ives Dairy Road. The driver then got out of the Camaro and ran off the interstate before state troopers showed up.

Richardson said his adrenaline was running.

"I'm patting myself down, like, I am bleeding, my arm was burning from the airbag,” Richardson said.

State troopers soon found out the Camaro was reported stolen by Miami Beach Police.

Richardson has a message for that driver.

"People have family members that love them, care for them, so you got to think about that,” he said.

Richardson is counting his blessings and says he has a sense of peace. He’s a business owner who just launched a performing arts training program in Miami-Dade County, so he's thankful he can still do that and give back to his community.

"Still in pain, still have some scars and bruises, and you know, my car being totaled, but I’m alive to be able to just share my testimony with people and to be able to do the work that God has put me on this earth to do,” Richardson said.

FHP says the investigation is active and a finalized version of the crash report will be available in February.