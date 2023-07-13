‘I don't feel safe here': Search for man who fired a dozen times in Wilton Manors neighborhood, hitting a home

A man accused of shooting a dozen times in a South Florida neighborhood last weekend is still on the run and police say he intentionally shot several times into one home.

Ledy Castillo said he no longer feels safe in his home or neighborhood. He and his roommate were sitting outside their home on Northeast 30th Court and 30th Street in Wilton Manors when they heard someone on the other side of the fence.

"He said, 'no Español, no Español,'" Castillo said.

When Castillo looked over, he saw a man. At first, he thought the man was one of his neighbor's relatives.

"I asked the man, 'Who are you? What are you doing here?'" Castillo said.

Then he realized something wasn't right. It was 3 a.m. and Castillo told the man he was going to call police.

"He said, 'Please don't call the police' — he took out the gun and shot towards me,” Castillo said.

There is a bullet hole in Castillo’s fence and he later found out the man also shot their A/C unit. He and his roommate ran inside.

"We ran to the room and closed the door,” Castillo said.

Once they ran inside, the man came around to the front, tried to open their door, and when he couldn't, he shot again into their window, Castillo said.

“Really scary,” Castillo said.

Detectives said the man fired 12 times. Three of those bullets hit Castillo's home, with one going through the bathroom window.

Castillo said now he's ready for a change.

"I'm moving out to another house, I've never seen that in my life,” Castillo said.

Police said they need the community's help to find this man. He’s described as a Black male, approximately 30 years of age, with afro-style hair, and wearing an orange polo-style shirt and without shoes at the time of this incident. The suspect is possibly armed and in possession of a semi-automatic 9 mm black handgun.

The Wilton Manors Police Department is reminding the community about the importance of gun safety and safe gun handling. Per Florida State Statute 790, it is against the law to discharge a firearm in any public place or on the right-of-way of any paved public road, highway, or street, or over any occupied premises, or who recklessly or negligently discharges a firearm outdoors on any property used primarily as the site of a dwelling or zoned exclusively for residential use.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Detective C. Burgan at 954-390-2161 or burgan@wmpd.org. You may also submit an anonymous tip by calling Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 (TIPS), or online through their website at browardcrimestoppers.org.