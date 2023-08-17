‘I don't know how to live without him': Family says man stabbed in Fort Lauderdale last month has died

A South Florida man died last week after his family says he was stabbed several times last month, and police also made an arrest days after his death.

Jacqueline Moss says her oldest son Levit Moss-Marmolejos took care of her and his three younger siblings. She called him their protector.

"He's been the man of the house, he's our everything, he's our everything,” Moss said. "Every day I wake up and it's the same and he's not here."

Moss says her son was walking home from work July 28 when he got into a fight with another man he knew on Northwest 15th Avenue near West Broward Boulevard when she says he stabbed her son seven times. Police got a call shortly after midnight on the 29th.

Moss says for the next several days, she sat by his hospital bed, praying for a miracle. Her son died Aug. 9.

"I know he knew we were there and his eyes would blink,” Moss said. "I don't know how to live without him. I had him when I was 17 and I've never been without him."

Moss says two days after her son died, the detective told them they arrested the man responsible. While it's what they wanted, the family says they won't get justice until there's a conviction.

"There's nothing that's ever going to be good enough, nothing,” Moss said. "I just miss his smile and him hugging me. He's the strongest person I know."

NBC6 reached out to Fort Lauderdale Police for an update on this case. The Moss family set up a funeral fund for Levit.