‘I don't think it's safe': Helene debris sits outside Tampa homes as Milton approaches

People across Tampa Bay are still trying to recover from Hurricane Helene, even as Hurricane Milton now threatens the area.

Piles of debris sit outside many homes as of a result of Helene, including on Davis Islands.

Davis Islands falls under a mandatory evacuation zone. Hillsborough County issued the evacuation order at 2:30 Monday afternoon. People on the island are now concerned the city won't pick up the debris in time.

Brock Bolves and his family said much of what his family owned got wet and ruined when Helene flooded Tampa Bay. He says water got inside their home and they tried to save what they could.

“(We threw out) Couches, desks, headboards, paintings, lamps, mirrors, the whole office,” Bolves said. "We're now tearing up all the floors, the drywall."

As Hurricane Milton approaches, Bolves and many of his neighbors now fear the worst.

"Our biggest concern is all of this becoming projectiles and all the drains go straight into the bay so the pollution and danger is elevated," Bolves said.

Javier Parra is trying to pick up debris before it's too late.

“The main thing we're trying to do is help people," Parra said.

Parra is the general manager of a restoration company from Texas called PuroClean. They understand their work is far from finished.

“They are waiting for the next storm and it's really difficult and I feel for them because they already spent a lot of money and they'll have to spend more money maybe,” Parra said.

Bolves and his family won't stick around for Milton like they did Helene. They just hope they'll have a home to come back to.

“I don't think it's safe with such a direct path,” Bolves said.

Tampa International Airport will close at 9:00 Tuesday morning. They'll reopen when they determine it's say to do so later this week.