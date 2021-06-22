‘I Feel Myself Dying': 911 Calls Released in Miami-Dade Banquet Hall Mass Shooting

Nearly a month after three men opened fire on a crowd of people outside a banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade, the 911 calls documenting the chaos have been released.

The 911 recordings released Tuesday were made in the moments after the May 30 shooting outside El Mula Banquet Hall that left three people dead and more than 20 others wounded.

"I’ve been shot and I feel myself dying," a victim says in one of the calls.

As the injured lay on the ground, some had trouble giving dispatchers the address, while others drove themselves to local hospitals and knew little of the scene they'd left behind.

"I got shot and I’m driving to the hospital right now," one caller says.

"OK sir, where did this happen?" the dispatcher asks.

"This happened at El Mula. It's a plaza," the victim replies.

"OK, we have a fire rescue and police en-route. Why are you not there?" the dispatcher responds.

"I don’t know. I just left, I had to go. I got shot," the victim says.

A woman has died days after the mass shooting in Miami-Dade -- and police are looking for a second car they believe was involved in the shooting. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

In another call, a dispatcher tells a victim to look for clean clothing and use it to apply pressure to where he was hit.

"Can someone safely get to the victims that are unconscious?" the dispatcher asks.

"I’m at the victims right now. I don’t know, they're all over the place right now," the caller says. "My friend laying right next to me. Where you got shot at? Where you got shot at? He got shot on both his legs."

Police are still investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made.