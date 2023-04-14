‘I Felt So Alone': Families Wait for Water to Go Down in Fort Lauderdale

Many areas in Fort Lauderdale were still underwater Friday, including the Marina Oaks neighborhood on Southwest 18th Terrace.

Eric Walker has lived there for six years.

"They're saying this is a once-in-a-thousand-year storm, there's no prediction for this,” Walker said. "Unfortunately we go through this once a year, really, yeah."

Thankfully, Walker has a huge truck to get around.

"I'd be waist-deep in that going through to get groceries like everyone else,” Walker said.

Crews were continuing to pump water out of neighborhoods Friday night, including one neighborhood off State Road 84.

There are also many abandoned cars around Fort Lauderdale. While some people are able to go back and forth to their homes, there are others who haven't left theirs since early Wednesday and others who are waiting to get back inside.

Leila Gale said when she got home Wednesday, water was already inside and it only got worse. Unfortunately, she had to wait until the morning.

"I marked the toilet with a sharpie to see if it was rising, and it was rising,” Gale said. "I cut the screen in the window and we held it up and they got me out."

Gale hasn't had a good night’s rest in days. She's now staying with family in Boynton Beach, waiting for the water to go down so she can go home.

"I need help, I felt so alone because I was by myself,” Gale said. Her cousin started a GoFundMe to help pay for damages and relocation.

Many people are counting the days until things return to normal.

"Thank God for my big truck because I'm able to make it now, you know what I'm saying,” Walker said.