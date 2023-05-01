‘I Found Them Dead Together': Man Loses Dogs in Little Havana House Fire

More than a dozen families are displaced after a fire tore through a Little Havana home, including one tenant who lost two of his beloved pets.

“I am heartbroken,” Alberto Reyes said.

Reyes lived inside the home on SW 13th Avenue and 6th Street, which firefighters said burned due to electrical issues. He said the people who lived there before him warned him of the electrical problems.

“We would all connect our electrical cords to one power outlet and at times it would spark,” Reyes said.

Reyes said he arrived at the heartbreaking scene on Saturday. While no one was inside the house at the time, Reyes said when he got to the scene, his two dogs were missing.

He said he was desperately searching for them.

“A day after when I was allowed inside, I found them dead together in the corner of my bed,” Reyes said.

Reyes showed video from inside the home, which was divided into seven units. Everything inside was destroyed.

“Material things don’t matter. I lost my two dogs. I am hurting. They were my family,” Reyes said.

Reyes asking the community for help. A GoFundMe was set up to help those affected.