‘I get everybody's waste': Resident says sewage overflows at Cutler Bay building

Some tenants in a Cutler Bay apartment complex are asking for help after they say they're living among backed up sewage and waste overflowing into showers and bathrooms.

One resident said there are a host of problems with the Villas at Cutler Bay—everything from plumbing to structural issues—and he wants out.

“Look, look at this. Come on, how am I supposed to take a shower," Antonio Martinez said as he recorded a video of water coming into his shower and apparent leaving a black residue behind.

It's the unsanitary and smelly situation some tenants are dealing with regularly in their apartments: backed up sewage, they say, from an overflowing septic tank.

It's flooding units and common areas at the apartment building.

"I get everybody’s waste," Martinez said. "So someone flushes over here, it’ll come up in my shower. Boom, comes up and stinks up my whole house. My kids can’t shower. I can’t shower."

Martinez said he just moved in with his three kids, and a girlfriend who is expecting.

"I’ve been here only two months, so imagine, it’s been happening every week, this happens. And the last three days, it's been even more worse," he said.

Martinez said the landlord keeps sending over plumbers who are doing the best they can, and sewage isn't the only problem.

"Check this out," he said on Tuesday night, leading an NBC6 crew to an area outside the building. "This is actually falling, so they did these in every part, like little rinky dinky jobs just to hold it still, but this is a hazard. Like, nobody should live like this."

Neighbors said the building has still not passed the 40 year building recertification, which would include more than $900,000 in repairs.

Martinez just wants the landlord to let him out of his lease so he can find a new place to live.

"I personally just want to get out of here," he said. "I want my money that my landlord has, my deposit."

NBC6 has reached out to the property's management, Renovations Property Management Team. We have not yet received a reply.