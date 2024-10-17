‘I got shot…my friend died!': 911 calls released in fatal Miramar double shooting

New 911 calls capture the frantic moments after a shooting outside a Miramar Dunkin' that left one man dead and another injured.

The shooting happened early Tuesday outside the Dunkin’ at 6190 Miramar Parkway.

"I got shot, I got shot!" a man yells in one of the calls. "My friend died!"

"Your friend was shot?" the 911 operator asks.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"Yeah, yeah!" the man replies.

The name of the slain man was not immediately available, but family members who went to the scene were in anguish. NBC6's Julia Bagg reports that police are still looking for the suspect.

In another 911 call, a witness describes what happened.

"I just heard a lot of gunshots across from McDonald's," the witness says. "They're screaming by the Dunkin' Donuts, please send an ambulance and some cops over there."

Miramar Police said when officers responded, they found shell casings but didn't find any victims.

A short time later, police learned one of the victims had arrived at Memorial Regional Hospital, where he remained in stable condition Wednesday.

The other victim was found dead in the 2200 block of State Road 7. Surveillance footage showed the victim's partner distraught at the scene.

Surveillance video shows a woman being taken to the hopsital after learning that her husband was shot and killed after the shooting outside a Dunkin'.

Police on Wednesday identified the man killed as 34-year-old Kaven Flynn.

Family members said Flynn's partner is pregnant. They also said the other man who was shot is Flynn's cousin.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating what led to the shooting.