I Had Open Heart Surgery to Prevent a Heart Attack. This is How We Found ‘The Hidden Danger'

NBC 6 Investigative reporter Willard Shepard had open heart surgery several months ago. He didn’t have any symptoms, but his doctors determined he was at risk of having a heart attack — despite following a healthy diet and doing vigorous daily exercise. He hopes we all can learn how to head off the nation’s number one killer, responsible for one death every 34 seconds in the U.S. Here is his story.

The photos of me you are about to see show me in a place I never thought I would be. I was recovering from open heart surgery at Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital.

My family, co-workers, friends, and doctors were all shaking their heads this could be happening. “You did not have any symptoms at the time,” said Hollywood Memorial Regional heart surgeon Dr. Juan Plate.

Every 34 seconds in the U.S. someone dies from a heart attack. It's the country’s number one killer. The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show 902,000 people in our state had heart attacks over a one-year period. I was at risk of having it happen to me.

In my case, the danger was concealed by all the intense physical activities I had done for years and was currently doing.

Things like traveling the U.S. to compete in USA Boxing tournaments, off hiking in the mountains of Spain, California, and Colorado. I also was diving underwater out in the Atlantic with researchers from the University of Miami just three weeks prior to my surgery.

Also, my flying life meant staying in shape. For years flying A-10 attack jets in the Air Force and Reserve meant being ready to handle the G-forces on the body and later flying in the Air Force Civil Air Patrol for me required an FAA flight physical that included a Bruce Protocol stress test running on the treadmill while hooked up to heart monitoring machines. The test was also a requirement to compete in the USA Boxing events.

I was training almost everyday boxing, weightlifting, cross training for cardio conditioning and would test myself each year on how long it would take me for my heart to reach a specific heart rate, and how long I could run on the treadmill while technicians were gathering data about my heart, blood pressure, and oxygen levels.

And I was eating a low carbohydrate diet with lots of protein to build and keep muscle and reduce my A1C —a number I especially had to watch since my father became a diabetic later in life.

Turns out, all of that made a big difference in me heading off actually having a heart attack. My cardiologist is Aventura-based Dr. Ariel Soffer: “So, without all of your efforts to stay healthy, to exercise, to see your doctors regularly, to heed their advice, even their advice when you have silent issues like we were able to luckily find with you, you may not be here to interview me today,” Soffer told me.

For almost a decade, Soffer has gathered the blood work and tests to clear me to fly. In August, he saw something he didn’t like after I did two treadmill stress tests. “I myself was shocked at the diagnostic test that we did that was able to look underneath,” Soffer said.

He sent me to see Memorial heart doctors Plate and Juan Pastor Cervantes who took images of my heart — but what did the images reveal?

Images of Willard's heart showing severe RCA narrowing, severe LAD narrowing, and severe circumflex narrowing (left to right)

“Your heart was in a very good condition,” Plate said. But there was also danger. “The catheterization reveals severe blockages of three of your arteries… potentially your first presentation to us could have been with an episode of having a heart attack,” Plate adds.

What could have caused it? “A genetic risk,” said Soffer. My grandfather Dr. Pope Leo Harrold died of a heart attack shortly after seeing his patients. He was 42. My dad, Dr. Samuel Shepard Jr. began taking insulin shots at 65 for diabetes. The genetic combination raised red flags. Diabetes and coronary artery disease many times go hand in hand. Dr. Plate laid out the options.

“We had a discussion about the pros and cons of heart surgery and recommended that you undergo open surgical revascularization, what is commonly known as coronary artery bypass grafting,” Plate said.

My response was to tell him to put me to sleep now. Plate and Pastor Cervantes smiled and said they could not at that moment, but a week later they did. I felt very fortunate to have that choice and not be in an ambulance rushing to the hospital hoping to survive. “It always surprises us that we have people who are functioning at a very high level with very significant blockages, and it just shows how our body adapts to the situation,” Plate told me.

The Surgery

For almost six and a half hours I was in the operating room at Hollywood Memorial’s cardiac unit. Plate and his team did their work. “After we opened your chest… we performed three bypasses for you to restore blood flow to your heart,” Plate explained. “Your heart was in a very good condition.

"That allows us to be able to perform the operation safely as well as your recovery be uneventful, which is what happened in this case.”

I awoke to the smiling face of Dr. Martinus Dyrud, the doctor in charge of my initial recovery. Our conversation was one-sided though as Dyrud crossed his arms and explained to me why I was still connected to a breathing tube that ran down my throat and into my chest while I was awake—not what I envisioned my waking moments to be.

Willard in the hospital with his wife Tainna

The Recovery

I was up and around on day two and by day three was walking on my own around the hospital. Tainna was recording my first steps for the family chat. “Cheering—see cheering for Willard. You see Superman is on the move. The cape is at home and we are focusing on healing,” she said.

Two days later I was home, and video showed me on the move around the dog park in Miami Shores.

A week after the triple bypass I went to rehab. “The exercise has got to be part of your life for you to adequately rehab,” said Memorial Cardiac rehab expert Anthony Rucireto. I would spend every morning for over two months with Anthony and his team of doctors and rehab specialists.

Each day I was side by side with other patients who had been in the operating room. Many of them actually had heart attacks and I admired them for simply being at the gym after what they had been through — and for some, it was a dramatic change from never exercising and ditching fried foods, fast foods, and white rice for a salad with low-fat dressing.

The objective at the rehab clinic is to design a program for that person’s goals and what they can realistically do. “We're going to make sure that you're keeping your heart rate within normal limits of what you're capable of."

The Survivors

When it comes to writing about heart attacks for a journalist, the ultimate story would be to talk to someone who died and lived to talk about it.

Enter Lenny Chesal, the Hollywood resident who told me, “Dying is the greatest teacher of life. That's something that I learned.”

Lenny shared with us a photo he took of the sun rising out of the Atlantic a year ago. It turned out the photo could have been his last. “I happen to photograph those sunrises every day and post them on Facebook. And it's just a reminder of how lucky I am to be able to see a sunrise every single day,” Lenny said with the beach in the background.

Lenny Chesal

“To the best of my knowledge, I was dead because I flatlined. “Fortunately, Lenny was at his brother's home and just a few blocks from Hollywood Fire Rescue paramedics. Elaine Crandall, his brother’s girlfriend, lost her husband a decade ago to a heart attack and when Lenny slumped into the chair she went into action.

“I started to go into frantic mode. So I did the 911 call and begged them to get here", Elaine recalls.

Lenny’s brother, Brian is a former Israeli soldier and is now a boat captain. He started CPR right away. “So, I was very lucky that I knew what to do and I just went ahead and did it. I said, he's not going on my watch,” Brian told us.

Like Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, paramedics used a defibrillator to get Lenny’s heart going again. Once at Memorial’s cardiac unit, Lenny went to the operating room. “So, they replaced one of my blocked stents. They installed an automatic internal cardiac defibrillator, so I now have an 11-year battery to restart my heart should it ever decide to give me trouble again.”

Lenny told us over a decade ago he had a procedure to open clogged arteries, but that his diet could have been better, and he didn’t really go to the gym until the Memorial rehab team got a hold of him after the last surgery.

“They showed me these machines with weights on them and hands and arms and legs. And I had never really spent any time at all in a gym. So, it was all new to me,” Lenny said.

Rucireto set up Lenny’s rehab plan. “It's a process that takes time, but it's nurturing. The change is just amazing, right? Seeing somebody that was potentially scared, nervous, not sure, didn't think they could do it, and then ended up where they're back to their normal life, doing all the things they enjoy.” Lenny is eating better now, walking, and riding his bike on the beach. He’s a survivor with an important message about life.

“Enjoy every moment that you have because you don't know when you're going to take your last breath and your heart's going to stop beating,” Lenny told us. Elaine says everyone should have a defibrillator at their home and workplace and now she gives them as presents during the holidays and for birthdays.

Prevention and The Future

Both Dr. Soffer and Dr. Plate told us they are looking forward to the day when they need to find another line of work because coronary artery disease is no longer with us.

“I love the day that I'm just put out of business because there are no cardiovascular needs anymore. And it's within our scope", Soffer said.

Both doctors say going to see a cardiologist as part of your regular health plan is crucial. In my case, they found my heart problems before they impacted me.

“I think everybody really should learn from you and learn to build a trusting relationship with a doctor," Soffer said. "Then when they tell you something, act on it."

Also, know your family’s history and other factors while you may not think they are directly related to the heart, they are. Things like diabetes and being overweight. “Certainly, in South Florida, the obesity rates in this area are staggering, an excess of 40% of our population,” Soffer said.

Consistently hitting the gym, or participating in a sport you enjoy is key, and so is what you put into your body.

Erin Mann, a dietician at Memorial Regional, laid out the meals that will have you on the right track for the entire day. “So, breakfast… you want to start out with the perfect balance, which is having some type of carbohydrate, protein and fat that's going to make sure you get a lot of nutrition and stay full. We have some whole wheat bread with an over-easy fried egg and some avocado. For lunch, Erin put in front of us a grilled chicken breast with a salad and berries. “You wouldn't necessarily think of eating chicken and fruit together, but the combination is really satisfying”. For dinner Mann recommends fish. “A salmon is one of the best sources of what's called an omega-three fatty acid,” she said.

My Message

My ultimate message is don’t disregard your heart. Don’t take your heart for granted.

When you get a cold or the flu it's easy to say I’m sick and the symptoms are in your face. With your heart by the time that happens, you’re already under cardiac arrest and sadly many people don’t survive.

Investing time in your heart is like putting money in the bank. If you only make withdrawals at some point you are going to be broke. I don’t expect most people to invest every morning in the gym to the level of competing in boxing tournaments, or to almost every day of the year eat chicken and green vegetables, but moving in that direction will produce some results.

That along with a complete annual physical that includes going to the cardiologist can keep you ahead of the power cure and prevent trouble and I am a perfect example.

I recall a conversation with Dr. Plate when he explained to me what they were going to do and I actually got angry about the situation and to quote myself said, “this isn’t right and is unfair to me because I did the right thing every day and wiped myself out at the gym and didn’t even have any birthday cake”.

Plate looked at me and said, "you’re not getting a bad deal here because had you not done all this you may not be here at all, or you would have had an event". He said most people don’t get to have this taken care of before anything happens to them and that I would recover very quickly.

That didn’t register with me at the time, but when I was up and on the move so quickly and now back to my level of exercise training and hiking, I see it clearly now. You can’t pick your parents, but you can take steps to take care of the heart they passed on to you. You only have one of them.