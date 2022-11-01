‘I Had to React': Canadian Tipster Who Spotted Missing Miami-Dade Boy Speaks

A woman who tipped off police after she spotted a missing 6-year-old Miami-Dade boy in a store in Canada after authorities said he was kidnapped by his father is speaking out as the boy is set to be reunited with his mother.

In a phone interview Tuesday, the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told NBC 6 that the story of Jorge "Jojo" Morales has been all over the news in Canada.

So when she spotted the boy inside a Moncton, New Brunswick, Walmart Sunday, she knew without a doubt that it was him.

"I knew that time was of essence. I knew that I had to react," the woman said.

Morales had been missing since Aug. 27 after his father failed to return him to his mother as part of a custody agreement, authorities said.

The woman said she was in the Walmart when she spotted the boy and his father, also named Jorge Morales.

"It was surreal, it was like watching a movie, I guess in slow motion. And you just, when I watched them it was like people were oblivious and I knew what I had to do and I knew what I wanted to do," the tipster said.

The woman called the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and as she waited for them to respond, she kept an eye on the father and son to make sure they stayed in the store.

"I kept my distance because I didn’t know the story as to why he did what he did. And I kept my distance for my safety but more so everyone else’s safety. I don't know if I had confronted him what would have taken place," she said.

The tipster said the father and son weren't disguised while shopping. Police took Jorge Morales into custody and later located his mother, Lilliam Pena Morales, about 40 minutes away in a cabin.

The woman who spotted them said she didn't call police for a reward, she did it because she empathized with Jojo's mother.

"I did it as a mother. I did it because I cannot imagine never seeing my son again or wondering did they kill him," she said. "At the end of the day she got her little boy back and that's all that matters."

Jojo's mother, Yanet Concepcion, is forever grateful to the woman and credits her with saving her son's life.

The 6-year-old was headed back to South Florida Tuesday to be reunited with his mom, who said she spoke with him by phone.

"He was jumping up and down and saying 'I found you! I'm finally going to go and get in an airplane mama,'" she said. "And I said 'okay, you found me, thank God! Vacation is over.'"

Concepcion said she spoke with the tipster and said they plan to stay in touch and possibly meet one day.