‘I have a bomb': Arrest report details woman's bizarre alleged robbery of Miramar Publix

A woman used a note that claimed she had a bomb to rob a Miramar Publix on Saturday, shortly after a similar attempted robbery in Hollywood, police said.

Rebeca Navarro Rodriguez, 59, was arrested and charged with robbery in the Miramar incident, and an arrest report released Monday is giving new details on the bizarre crime.

Broward Sheriff's Office Rebeca Navarro Rodriguez

According to the report, it was around 8 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to the Publix at 9951 Miramar Parkway Publix regarding a robbery.

The customer service manager was working when a woman, Rodriguez, walked up with a handwritten note that said "Just put the money in the bag $3,000 I have a bomb so don't touch any buttons," the report said.

Rodriguez had a grey item in her hand which the employee believed to be a rock or "hide-a-key" device, the report said.

The employee retrieved around $1,700 in cash, which Rodriguez snatched out of her hand before fleeing the store, the report said.

Another employee followed the woman into the parking lot and saw her get into a red Toyota Corolla, and was able to take a photo of it and get the license plate.

The robbery was also captured by surveillance video.

Officers learned a similar incident had happened in Hollywood earlier in the morning involving a woman who passed a note and fled in a red Toyota, but wasn't able to take any money, the report said.

The vehicle was registered to Rodriguez, and was found outside a home in Hollywood, where officers spotted Rodriguez, the report said.

Rodriguez matched the description of the Publix robber and was still wearing the same clothing worn by the suspect during the robbery, the report said.

She was later taken into custody during a traffic stop, and denied involvement in the robbery when questioned, the report said.

But Rodriguez's husband was able to identify her in the surveillance video from the robbery, the report said.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.