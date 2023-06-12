‘I hear the gunshots': Wounded teacher describes terror of Parkland shooting at Scot Peterson trial

Day four in the Scot Peterson trial featured dramatic testimony from police officers and a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher.

The jury heard from three cops who responded to the Parkland school five years ago as a massacre unfolded.

They talked about the importance of confronting active shooters, and they testified that School Resource Officer Peterson told them he thought the shots were coming not from inside the 1200 building, but from the student parking lot area.

That turned out to be a mistake that wasted valuable time.

The state also called a current MSD High School teacher to the stand. Stacey Lippel went through the worst of the terror that day.

“I hear the gunshots, it’s chaos at this point, ‘cause kids are screaming,” said Lippel, describing the moment when “a barrage of bullets” started flying.

Lippel teaches creative writing, but to convey the horrors of that day, just the facts are enough.

She was shot in the arm as she rushed kids into her classroom to safety, next door to Scott Beigel’s classroom.

“I just remember yelling at Scott to close his door, close your door,” Lippel said.

When the shooting stopped and police were escorting everyone out, Lippel said it was like stepping into a war zone.

“It wasn’t until my door was opened and I saw Scott Beigel’s body,” Lippel said, pausing to compose herself, “that I realized this was really bad.”

“Dude, active shooter at Stoneman Douglas,” is what a colleague said to Coral Springs Police Detective Brett Schroy.

He testified today that he rushed to the scene, thinking of his son, a student at the school. When he got there, he found Peterson.

“I asked very simply, 'Where is the shooter?' He pointed at the 1200 building and said he’s on the third floor,” Schroy said.

That’s significant because the state is trying to prove that Peterson knew where the shooter was but did nothing to stop him.

Peterson has said he wasn’t sure where the shots were coming from. His lawyer used an analogy, telling the jury Peterson was like a driver in traffic who hears a siren and isn’t sure where the ambulance is.

Peterson never did go into the building. He took cover outside for 48 minutes.

Detective Schroy did go inside to look for the shooter and explained why he did so in court.

“It’s a combination of things," he said. "It’s wanting to save my son, wanting to save other people’s sons and daughters, it’s what we signed up to do. It was our Super Bowl."

One of the officers who testified today, Tim Burton of Coral Springs Police, admitted the school security monitor also told him he thought the shots were coming from the parking lot, and Stacey Lippel said that even from inside her classroom, she thought at first that the shots were coming from outside the building.

Peterson is charged with child neglect and culpable negligence for allegedly doing very little to stop the massacre of 17 people and the injuries incurred by 17 others.

The trial resumes Tuesday morning.