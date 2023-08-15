‘I just had a feeling': Maui family who narrowly escaped wildfires wants to pay it forward

Jade Palomino is overcome with emotion thinking of what her family and her community have been through in the last seven days.

“Lahaina was my backyard and these people were our friends and family,” Palomino said through tears. “It’s really sad because not only have people lost their lives but the town is gone, it’s completely leveled. There’s nothing there right now.”

The new mom and Maui native returned to Lahaina last year to raise her daughter where she grew up. Then Tuesday morning, everything changed.

“It was 5 o’clock in the morning, I was feeding my baby, and the power went out,” Palomino said.

Call it mother’s intuition — she, her husband and five-month-old daughter Moana left town for Jade’s mother’s house, 20 minutes away.

“I just had a feeling, hey, let’s just leave, better to be more comfortable up at my mom's, and that ended up saving our lives,” Palomino said.

Palomino's neighbors were sitting ducks. They didn’t know to evacuate until they saw the fire from their windows. Stuck in traffic with hundreds of others, they could have died.

“The fire went down to their car, their car caught on fire. They ended up throwing both of their daughters into the ocean. Luckily everyone could swim, but they waited in the water until they were rescued by water,” Palomino said about one neighbor with seven and eight-year-old girls.

Ninety-nine people are reported dead in the fires and that number is expected to climb. Palomino and her little family were able to evacuate the island and are now staying with family outside San Francisco.

Her law school friend, Elena Aidova, who lives in Pembroke Pines, started a GoFundMe page for Palomino once she heard what happened.

“I just hope to raise more money so people can start with something, people have nothing. They’re living in tents, once they can start over and the dust settles, they’re going to need money,” Aidova said.

Palomino said her family is safe, so she’s paying it forward.

“We plan to donate all the money and my husband will match the donations and we will make sure to get the capital out to people who need it, who are living in tents and can’t buy food,” Palomino said.

If you’re interested in donating, click this link.