New details were released Tuesday after a man was arrested, accused of killing a woman during a double stabbing in Sunrise.

Jackson Julian Sagesse, 21, was charged with one count of premeditated murder and one count of attempted felony murder.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to Sunrise Police, the stabbing happened early Wednesday morning at 3000 Northwest 130th Avenue, near The Retreat Sawgrass Village across the street from the Amerant Bank Arena.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said 27-year-old Hailey Hosford was stabbed in the next at least five times, while her friend was also stabbed in the neck but was able to get away can call for help.

New documents from the Broward County Sheriff's Office revealed that after Sagesse was arrested, he told officers "I just killed someone and walked away."

Documents also showed that he claimed he carried a knife to protect himself as he was heading to the gym and walked by the car the two victims were inside.

Sagesse, documents said, told officers that he began "murdering for self-defense" and repeatedly used the phrase "self-defense."

An officer said he was unable to articulate any threat to justify force.

Later, Sagesse told police that he aimed for "Vital parts" and clarified to police that he meant the victims' throat, documents said. He also said he stabbed Hosford about 10 times.

Police said that surveillance cameras in the area captured Hosford hiding in the car from Sagesse when he approached her.

Footage showed Hosford trying to close the car door but he forced it open, attacked her and closed the door.

Police said two minutes later, he came back into the frame and stabbed Hosford's friend before running back to his apartment, where he was later arrested.

Sagesse remains in the Broward County Main Jail.

Hosford's family and friends told NBC6 they're too shaken to speak about the incident since Hosford's funeral is being held on Wednesday.

Her stepfather said they are working on dedicating a foundation in her name and will discuss those plans later in the future.