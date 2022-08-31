‘I Just Started Screaming': Next Door Neighbor Testifies in Parkland School Shooter's Defense

A man who lived next door to the Parkland school shooter’s family for nearly three years was the 17th witness to testify in his defense.

Paul Gold moved to Parkland in 2008 when Nikolas Cruz was a 10-year-old. Nik and brother Zachary Cruz played with his children. His former fiancée Roxanne Deschamps was friends with their adoptive mother Lynda Cruz.

Gold testified Wednesday that he saw how troubled Nikolas Cruz was growing up, but he was “horrified” to learn Cruz opened fire, killing 17 and wounding 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

“When I heard about the shooting, I called Nik to warn him that there was a shooter around and to be careful because I heard there was a shooter right down the street,” Gold said.

“I couldn’t even imagine that it was him, and then when I found out it was him [and] 17 children had died, I just started screaming,” he added. “I couldn’t have been any more distraught and angry. I had a million emotions going through me and not one of them was good.”

Since then, he has communicated with Nikolas Cruz several times.

“I never thought I would speak to him again but as time went on, I thought about the whole situation and I learned that his mother had used drugs when he was a baby,” Gold said.

Earlier defense testimony detailed how Brenda Woodard had alcohol and drug addictions while pregnant with Nikolas. Lynda Cruz adopted both Nikolas and Zachary from Woodard, who died last year.

When cross-examined by the state, Gold admitted to a falling out with Lynda Cruz and considered her a pathological liar.

She had told him Nikolas and Zachary were her biological children and she dropped frequent hints about not having enough money for food so Gold would buy them groceries at times.

“It infuriated me,” he said. “She lied about her financial situation [and] I found out later she had some money [but] she just chose not to spend any of it.”

The state played jail phone call recordings for the jurors despite an objection from the defense team that had not reviewed the recordings first.

Gold and Cruz were talking about movies among other things on a call made one year ago.

“I’m amazed somebody hasn’t approached you about making a movie,” Gold told Cruz.

Gold defended his phone conversations as an attempt to find out what motivated Cruz to commit these murders.

“Do you agree it would be deplorable for a friend of the defendant to exploit these brutal murders by making a movie and making money?” asked prosecutor Jeff Marcus.

“Any exploitation of this would be terrible,” Gold answered.

Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. James Snell and Deputy Gary Michaelosky wrapped up the day’s testimony describing domestic disturbance calls to the Cruz home 15 times as of 2013.

“[Nikolas Cruz] was calm, flat, wasn’t really talkative, just sitting there,” Michaelosky said, describing one 911 response. “No emotions, like maybe a calm after a storm.”

Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence for the 23-year-old Cruz, who pleaded guilty in October to 17 murders and 17 attempted murders.

The defense team is hoping to persuade at least one juror to vote against the death penalty to secure a life prison term.

The sentencing trial resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.