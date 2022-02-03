‘I Just Want Answers': Mom Demands Justice Year After Son Shot and Killed in Palmetto Bay

A year after her son was shot and killed in Palmetto Bay, a mother is still searching for answers about who killed him.

Aaron Swerdloff had turned 22 years old just days before he was fatally shot in the area of Southwest 176th Street and Southwest 92nd Avenue on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I have no motivation, no drive, I feel lonely, empty, and I just want answers," mother Deann Walton said Thursday. "I want answers as to what happened to my son."

Walton continues to canvass the area, passing out flyers in the hopes that someone witnessed the shooting.

Swerdloff had gone to a friend's house and had only been gone for about five minutes when the shooting happened, Walton said.

The family of a man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Cutler Bay last week is pleading to the public for help in solving the case.

She recalled what she went through when she received the call that he'd been shot.

“It's grief, it's unbelievable, it's painful. He had so much going for him." Walton said. "It was awful, it's a call you just don't want to get."

Walton said her son had a bright future ahead of him as a firefighter. She said now she won't rest until an arrest is made.

"And then no one can even came forward," she said. "I mean how do you take a life and not even confess and say something? How do you frickin' sleep at night?”

The reward for information in the case has increased to $15,000. Anyone with info is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.