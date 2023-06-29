‘I killed my mother': North Miami Beach man accused of repeatedly striking, stabbing mom

A man is behind bars after he allegedly murdered his mother by striking her several times with an empty wine bottle and stabbing her inside their North Miami Beach home, authorities said.

Sean Michael Cuesta, 36, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the June 11 death of his 64-year-old mother, whose husband found her face down on the floor of the master bedroom with blood everywhere, according to an arrest report.

Police said a verbal dispute between the mother and son, turned physical. Cuesta allegedly started throwing things and then proceeded to hit his mother repeatedly in the head and face with empty wine bottles.

Miami-Dade Corrections Sean Michael Cuesta

Cuesta also allegedly stabbed her in the left temple with a knife, which detectives later found in his backpack.

Police said Cuesta allegedly tried to clean up the blood, took a shower, changed his clothes and then left the apartment. He then called his aunt from a gas station in Hialeah and told her, "I killed my mother."

Cuesta was Baker Acted several days later and then was arrested and taken into custody Thursday.