‘I love Pride': Wilton Manors celebrates Stonewall Pride parade amid changes in Florida law

It was a day filled with love and expression of equality - rain or shine, the annual Stonewall Pride parade went on.

Bright colors and Pride flags filled the streets of Wilton Manors on Saturday in a celebration of the historic Stonewall riots in New York City and the start of the LGBTQ+ human rights movement.

This year, there were some new rules to follow after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law last month that makes it illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to go to adult live performances like drag shows.

Supporters see it as a way of protecting children. Opponents see it as an attack on the LGBTQ+ community.

“With everything that is going on in the state of Florida, I wore a dress in solidarity for our drag queens," said one of this year's participants.

The family friendly show went on with 18 and older performances only seen inside some bars.

“The state of Florida is horrible right now, so we are here in support," said another participant.

And year after year, our very own colleagues at NBC6 and Telemundo 51 were there.

“We are committed to covering year after year," said reporter Jamie Guirola. "The energy is electric.”