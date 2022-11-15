‘I Need Closure': Family Increases Reward to $25K in Teen's 2019 Murder in Miami Gardens

More than three years after a teen was gunned down at a Miami Gardens gas station in a shocking murder that was caught on camera, family members are hoping an increased reward will help lead to the killer's arrest.

Rodney Hinds Jr., 17, had stopped at a gas station on Northwest 183rd Street on Oct. 26, 2019, to get snacks with his two friends.

He was walking back to the car when an unknown gunman approached and opened fire, killing Hinds. Surveillance cameras captured the entire incident.

His parents and their attorneys came together Tuesday to announce the reward in the case has been raised to $25,000.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"It’s been three years since he hugged his mother. He would have followed in his grandfather's footsteps and enlisted in the Army. He would have been setting an example as an older brother. He would have met his baby sister. Instead he’s gone," family attorney Adam Finkel said Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in the killing, but the family hopes the increased reward will generate tips.

"I need closure, his father needs closure, his siblings need closure," mother Tina Hinds said. "Please give us anything, I appreciate it."

Tina Hinds said she shared a birthday with her son, who she misses dearly.

"My birthdays will never be the same again," she said. "My life has been on pause ever since it happened, this is my first time speaking to the media because I was so severely depressed."

Tina Hinds still believes former friends or eyewitnesses may have some information on her son's killing.

"He was a very kind boy, he had a lot of friends. He didn’t trouble anybody or have any criminal record," she said. "There’s no reason why anyone would do this to my son."

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.