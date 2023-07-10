‘I put the merit on who I paint': Argentinian artist discusses Messi mural in Wynwood

An Argentinian artist is creating a mural of Inter Miami's newest soccer superstar, Lionel Messi, in Wynwood.

Maximiliano Bagnasco has painted several murals of Messi through Miami, California, and his native Argentina.

The artist has accumulated over 300,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts photos of his murals.

The Wynwood project has been in the works since July 1, with Bagnasco painting tirelessly each day.

"Hurrying up a lot, wanting to finish it quickly, working from seven in the morning until eight at night when the sun goes down here," Bagnasco said.

Bagnasco's artwork was noticed by David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami.

"But since yesterday, Beckham came and the media began to find out today - I think it will be complicated work," he added.

"Well, we are here with the giant Messi waiting to receive a new 'Welcome Messi to Wynwood'. So yeah, we’re happy. Thanks, David for coming," Bagnasco said in an Instagram video.

Beckham's wife, Victoria, captured the former British soccer player alongside Bagnasco on video, painting the mural in an effort to whiten Messi's teeth.

Bagnasco explained that when he paints, he doesn't like to think about the money. When asked how much he was paid to paint the mural, he couldn't say.

The painting will likely remain in Wynwood for years to come.

"Every time I paint Messi I say that after, I can't touch that wall... because people would kill me," Bagnasco said with a laugh.

Messi's decision to join Inter Miami marked one of the highest profile signings in Major League Soccer history.

"I don't know why there is so much commotion around the murals I paint. It has happened in Albania. It happened in Italy when I painted Maradona. So, I think that this is part of my job and I hope that the whole world finds out. I always put the merit into who I paint. Messi causes that every place he goes and is causing that now," Bagnasco said.