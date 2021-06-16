‘I Shot My Boyfriend': Miami Gardens Woman Facing Murder Charge in Shooting

A Miami Gardens woman is facing a murder charge after police said she shot and killed her boyfriend in his car.

Dominique Lyles, 23, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the Tuesday morning shooting of 25-year-old Vershaud Walker, according to an arrest report.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 6 a.m. in the 18600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue and found Walker in the driver's seat of his Toyota Camry suffering from a gunshot wound, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report said Lyles, who had called 911, told an officer that she and Walker had been involved in a verbal argument and that Walker had tried to run her over.

"I shot my boyfriend," Lyles told the officer, according to the report.

Lyles told investigators that she and Walker had been dating for a yhear and had been living together for about a month, the report said.

She said she had woken up around 4:30 or 5 a.m. and discovered Walker wasn't home, and that's when they got into an argument over the phone, the report said.

When Walker got home, Lyles said she grabbed his handgun and went out to confront him, the report said.

Lyles said she saw Walker's car approaching in her direction and fired one shot at the car, then watched as it crashed into a parked car, the report said.

When she opened the car door, Lyles found Walker had been shot in the head, the report said. She said she left the gun inside the car and went back inside to call the police, the report said.

A neighbor told investigators that she heard Lyles yell "you think I'm playing with your ass," the report said.

Lyles was booked into jail, where she remained held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.